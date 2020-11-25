Nader Sadek (Nile, Serpents Rise, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For "The Serapeum Black Osiris" From EP "The Serapeum"
Nader Sadek (Nile, Serpents Rise, etc.) premiere a new music video for "The Serapeum Black Osiris", taken from their EP "The Serapeum", which is out in stores now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "The Serapeum Black Osiris" below.
