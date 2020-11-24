Portrayal Of Guilt Premiere New Song & Music Video "A Tempting Pain" From Upcoming New Album "We Are Always Alone"
Austin's Portrayal Of Guilt premiere their new single titled, "A Tempting Pain", in the form of an gruesome official music video streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is taken from the band's impending new full-length, "We Are Always Alone", which is scheduled to arrive on January 29, 2021 through Closed Casket Activities.
