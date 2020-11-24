Irreversible Mechanism Premiere New Play-Through Video For "Footprints in the Sand"

Minsk, Belarus-based tech-death outfit Irreversible Mechanism premiere their play-through video for "Footprints in the Sand", taken from their 2018 album "Immersion".

Check out now Andrew Parmon, Pavel Semin and Vladislav Nekrash of Irreversible Mechanism performing "Footprints in the Sand" below.



