EOS Premiere New Song & Music Video "Draugar" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Great Ascension"

Australian black metal trio EOS premiere a new song and music video "Draugar", taken from their upcoming debut album "The Great Ascension", which will be out in stores December 18th through Brilliant Emperor Records.

Explain the band:

“‘Draugar‘ tells the story of the again-walker. A revenant possessed by revenge without Mercy after he is Burnt alive. A distant voice heard only in the nightmares of man. Pestilence and famine are brought to his enemies. He swells the tongues of children. There is no end to his torment until all feel his isolation and pain”.