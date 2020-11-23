Polish Death Metal Legends Vader Added To Mexico Metal Fest VI Line-up
The sixth edition of Mexico Metal Fest will include Poland's death metal legends, Vader. The festival will take place on October 29th, 2021 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
