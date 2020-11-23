Exclusive
Netherlands TDW Premiere Album's Centerpiece Concept Song On Metalunderground
"The Pulse" is a progressive metal song that forms the heavy centerpiece for the TDW concept album "The Days The Clock Stopped."
Band leader Tom de Wit commented
"This song is one of the heavier and more intense pieces on this album. And that is for a good reason: This song literally describes the night in which I almost lost everything and had a near-death experience due to a surgery that was not executed properly. This is reflected in the way the music twists and turns and the dissonance that takes place. The concept of this album is a first person experience through my mind and body as I was attacked by a severe bowel disease called Colitis Ulcerosa and what that did to me when I was in the hospital in my early 20s. This song represents one of my lowest points and the darkness that I experienced up close. It's a heavy, frantic ride that shifts it's dynamics through fast paced riffs, dissonant breakdowns and multiple vocal styles."
The bass is provided by Rich Gray (Aeon Zen, Annihilator) and Fabio Alessandrini (Annihilator) is heard on drums. A diverse cast of guest singers provide the choirparts and also a classical cello performed by Remco Woutersen is heard prominently. This song also features a guest guitar solo from Koen PH Romeijn (Known for his work in Heidevolk & Detonation). "
Check out the video here!
You can pre-order the album right here!
Heavy, layered and autobiographical. Tom bears it all in this magnificent clip that illustraties the centrepiece of his forthcoming concept album ‘The days the clock stopped’. This sets an entirely new standard for heavy progressive music! The album is certain to grow on its listeners with every spin, revealing more details every single time - as there is incredibly much going on at each level.
Ron ‘Brew’ Brouwer, singer with Sacrosanct