Trigger Premiere New Single 'Hacktivist'
New Delhi, India-based progressive metal band Trigger premiere a new single called "Hacktivist". The track was mixed and mastered at Hourglass Studios by Paras Khanna.
Check out now "Hacktivist" below.
