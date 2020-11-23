Ravenoir Premiere New Song "In the Sign of the Horns" From Upcoming New Album "The Darkest Flame of Eternal Blasphemy"

Czech black metal band Ravenoir premiere a new song named "In the Sign of the Horns", taken from their upcoming new album "The Darkest Flame of Eternal Blasphemy", which will be released on February 21st by Slovakia’s Gothoom Productions.

Check out now "In the Sign of the Horns" below.