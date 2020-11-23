Sainte Marie des Loups Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Funérailles de Feu"

French black metal outfit Sainte Marie des Loups premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Funérailles de Feu". The record will be jointly released on LP vinyl by Amor Fati Productions and Mare Cognitium’s Extraconscious Records (in the US) on November 25.

Check out now "XYYY" in its entirety below.