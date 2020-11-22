James Durbin (Quiet Riot) Premieres Solo Single "Kings Before You"

Quiet Riot frontman James Durbin premieres his debut solo single "Kings Before You", featuring Fozzy singer Chris Jericho and guitarist Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head, Vio-Lence). The track is taken from his solo project's - named Durbin - debut release "The Beast Awakens ", out in stores on February 12, 2021.

Explains Durbin:

"2020 has been such a strange year for all of us. Coincidentally, our shelter in place order happened just as I had begun writing for the album. It really forced me to write by myself and not rely on others to write the riffs for me. And then to write the lyrics and melodies too."