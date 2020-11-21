Wolf King Premiere New Song "Sanctuary" From Upcoming New Album "The Path of Wrath"

Blackenend hardcore outfit Wolf King premiere a new song and music video called "Sanctuary", taken from their frothcoming new album "The Path of Wrath", which will be out in stores March 5, 2021 on Prosthetic.





Explain Wolf King:

"The Path of Wrath tells of a collective journey through the turmoils and tribulations of life. Filmed during our last tour in March with Vale of Pnath, ‘Sanctuary’ takes on the perspective of realizing that the only way to escape this wretched world is through death’s cold hands. We’re born without choice, forced to endure suffering, and find clarity through lifelessness."