Wolf King Premiere New Song "Sanctuary" From Upcoming New Album "The Path of Wrath"
Blackenend hardcore outfit Wolf King premiere a new song and music video called "Sanctuary", taken from their frothcoming new album "The Path of Wrath", which will be out in stores March 5, 2021 on Prosthetic.
Explain Wolf King:
"The Path of Wrath tells of a collective journey through the turmoils and tribulations of life. Filmed during our last tour in March with Vale of Pnath, ‘Sanctuary’ takes on the perspective of realizing that the only way to escape this wretched world is through death’s cold hands. We’re born without choice, forced to endure suffering, and find clarity through lifelessness."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Wolf King Premiere New Song 'Sanctuary'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.