Killer Be Killed Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video “From A Crowded Wound”

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Killer Be Killed - the supergroup featuring Soulfly, Mastodon, Converge and ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan members - premiere an animated music video for their new track “From A Crowded Wound“. The single is taken from the band’s sophomore album, “Reluctant Hero”, out in stores now.

Tells drummer Ben Koller:

“‘From A Crowded Wound‘ is the creeping punisher on this record, a lumbering steamroller laying a trail of sleek acid slime from beginning to end.”