Killer Be Killed Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video “From A Crowded Wound”
Band Photo: Soulfly (?)
Killer Be Killed - the supergroup featuring Soulfly, Mastodon, Converge and ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan members - premiere an animated music video for their new track “From A Crowded Wound“. The single is taken from the band’s sophomore album, “Reluctant Hero”, out in stores now.
Tells drummer Ben Koller:
“‘From A Crowded Wound‘ is the creeping punisher on this record, a lumbering steamroller laying a trail of sleek acid slime from beginning to end.”
