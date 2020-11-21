Fuming Mouth Premiere New Single & Music Video “Beyond The Tomb”

Fuming Mouth premiere a new official music video for the title track to their new EP, “Beyond The Tomb“ streaming viaYouTube below. The three-song EP is out in stores now via Nuclear Blast.

Says frontman/guitarist Mark Whelan:

“I think this is a side of Fuming Mouth not many people know about and I’m eager to show it. The music video was filmed deep in the woods of New England at a remote house. We used a lot of ideas from 80’s cult horror movies on the video and tried to create our own story. It really took on a life of its own.”