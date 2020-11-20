Scour Releases New Music Video "Propaganda"

Extreme metal practitioners Scour today unleash new single "Propaganda." The vicious track comes by way of the band’s anticipated release "The Black EP," set to come out on Black Friday, November 27th.

Anselmo comments: "We’ve all been inundated with propaganda over our entire lifetimes. The modern day is no different, and this song drives the point home. If I were to take a song like ‘5 Minutes Alone’ and cut it with clips of Steve Martin and Cheech & Chong, it would make about as much sense as the Scour 'Propaganda' video. A couple all time favourites, Boris Karloff and Vincent Price, can be seen in clips from some of some notable horror films."

Adds Engemann, "Our second offering from The Black EP, ‘Propaganda’ delivers an unapologetic beating of the senses."