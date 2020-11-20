The Black Dahlia Murder Announces Christmas Livestream Show "Yule 'em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza"

On Friday December 18th at 4PM PST//7PM EST, The Black Dahlia Murder will kick off their "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza" livestream, featuring live performances, special guests and more! Presented by Night Shift Merch, fans can purchase tickets and merch bundles now at: http://yuleemall.nightshiftmerch.com - where the stream itself will take place. ***There will be a 48-hour video on demand restream period for ticket holders (you MUST buy a ticket before the livestream airs to have access to the VOD restream).

The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad (vocals) comments: "We in The Black Dahlia Murder have been hard at work assembling what will surely be the most major holiday event since Tickle Me Elmo dropped. Live music from albums new and old, skits, cartoons, Ham Sanitizer...it's all here and waiting for your eager bloodshot eyeballs to blissfully consume! Clear your calendars for Dec 18!!! You won't want to miss it!"

The Black Dahlia Murder released their latest album, "Verminous," earlier this year via Metal Blade Records. As the band's most dynamic, rousing and emotional release to date, Verminous achieves this without compromising one iota of heaviness.