Altareth Signs With Magnetic Eye Records; Debut Album Expected In 2021
Altareth have penned a deal with Magnetic Eye Records, becoming the label's first signing of 2020 (but not its last). The heavily buzzing doom-mongers from Gothenburg, Sweden will release their debut album on the label in 2021.
Altareth comment: "For doom fanatics such as ourselves, it's a monumental victory to be supported by Magnetic Eye Records," says vocalist Paddy Strömberg. "We are signing up to a quality label that has been pioneering this kind of music for a long time and put out some of the best albums in the genre."
Niklas Sörum continues: "We're also very pleased to announce our upcoming debut full-length", reveals one of the band's two guitarists. "It will come with 7 new songs that take our brand of Swedish doom to the next level!"
Label Director Jadd Shickler bids the Swedes welcome: "With our first official signing of this strange and chaotic year, we're stoked to present a band who embodies the evolutionary synergy of Domkraft's towering, apocalyptic tones and Elephant Tree's warm, infectiously singable harmonies. We knew from the moment we first heard Altareth that their future-looking take on epic, fuzzy doom belonged on Magnetic Eye, and we can't wait to bring forth their official debut album next year."
