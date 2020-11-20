Sodom Uploads New Music Video "Friendly Fire"
Band Photo: Sodom (?)
German thrash metal legends Sodom has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Friendly Fire." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Genesis XIX," which is set to be released on November 27th through SPV/Steamhammer in Europe and eOne in North America.
