Dark Tranquillity Releases New Music Video "Eyes Of The World"
To celebrate the release of their seventh studio album "Moment," Swedish melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity present a new video to "Eyes Of The World." Watch the video below.
The video has been shot in Gothenburg's famed venue Stora Teatern, where the band will be performing "Moment" live in its entirety on Saturday, November 21st at 20:00 Central European Time.
Dark Tranquillity vocalist Michael Stanne also recently discussed "Moment" with Metal Underground, which can be seen below too.
