Within Temptation Posts New Single "The Purge" Online

Within Temptation’s brand new single "The Purge" is officially out today across all major streaming platforms. It’s a full-throttle rock song, heavy and dramatic with an addictive chorus, and contains elements of the classic Within Temptation sound, whilst pushing forward into new sonic territory. You can check it out below.

"'The Purge' revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption," says frontwoman Sharon den Adel. "No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others and there will always be moments in your life you start questioning your choices. You start realising you've made mistakes, causing harm to not only others but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge and to accept these mistakes, can be a very painful process - however, unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy."

"The Purge" follows the release of "Entertain You" - a song that marked the beginning of a series of digital single releases and exceeded all expectations. "Entertain You" peaked at #1 of "Most Added Songs" in the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart and debuted in the Top 50 of the Mainstream Rock Charts in the USA. The song also garnered airplay on over 40 leading radio stations across America and became a European hit.