Plaguebreeder Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Root of Extinction" From Upcoming New EP "Annihilation"
Finnland's symphonic blackened death metal band Plaguebreeder premiere a new song and music video "The Root of Extinction", taken from their impending new EP named "Annihilation". The EP is set to be released today, November 20th 2020 via Inverse Records.
