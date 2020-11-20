Mud Factory Premiere New Song & Music Video "As I Watch Them Fall" From Upcoming New Album "The Sins of Our Fathers"

Hailing from Vranje, Serbia death metal band Mud Factory premiere a new song and music video "As I Watch Them Fall". The track is taken from their upcoming debut album "The Sins of Our Fathers", which will be out in stores via Wormholedeath.

Explain the band:

"As I Watch Them Fall is the first song on our debut album and we decided that it should be the first single track as well. We are very proud to present it to you with this amazing music video and we hope it will make you sing and headbang . Special thanks goes to our dear friend Ivan Matejic for putting a lot of motivation, passion and knowledge into it and helping us have a kind of video we always dreamt to have"