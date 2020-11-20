Profanity Premiere New Song "Disputed Territory (feat. Dave Suzuki)" From Upcoming New Album "Fragments of Solace"

Band Photo: Vital Remains (?)

German death metal band Profanity premiere a new song entitled "Disputed Territory (feat. Dave Suzuki)", taken from their upcoming new album "Fragments of Solace", which will be out in stores December 04th, 2020.

Tell Profanity:

“This song features Dave Suzuki, ex-Vital Remains, now Churchburn. We are great fans of this absolutely awesome musician and of course of the music Dave wrote back in the days with Vital Remains. Especially what concerns his unique guitar playing style and when it comes to his awesome guitar lines, melodies and guitar solos… they are not from this world. His approach to extreme music and his ability to combine brutality with such beautiful melodies is just insane! We always said: these guitar solos are giving the songs wings to fly. So when we got his confirmation about his guest appearance on this song we just freaked out and felt so humbled and grateful. This is something very special to us and such a great honor to have him on this record.”