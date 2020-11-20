Tombs Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Under Sullen Skies"
Tombs premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Under Sullen Skies", which will be out in stores later today via Season of Mist.
Check out now "Under Sullen Skies" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Profanity Premiere New Song "Disputed Territory"
0 Comments on "Tombs Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.