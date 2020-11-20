Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Music Video “Excelsior”

Imperial Triumphant premiere a new official music video for their song “Excelsior“, taken from the group's latest outing “Alphaville”, which saw its release this past summer via Century Media. The band’s own bassist, etc. Steve Blanco helmed the video production.

State Imperial Triumphant:

“Many people flock to the big city with golden dreams in their eyes willing to do whatever it takes to succeed, like the ones they see at the top. It is the seal of approval; The medieval crest upon which the very fabric of humanity’s elevation prevails.

The failure and losing streak is a deceptive reality that slowly finds its way as diminishing returns, caught up in the illusory system. Ever upwards.”