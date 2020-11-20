Erra Premiere New Song “House Of Glass”
Birmingham, Alabama-based progressive metalcore band Erra's new single “House Of Glass” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. It’s the second advance track from the band's upcoming new full-length of the same name.
Explains singer/guitarist Jesse Cash:
“The lyrics started as a mutation of two ideas: the first being the seemingly heightened sensationalism of suicide over the last few years, the second being partisan ideology paralleled with cult-like zeal. The concept of connecting these two ideas stemmed from my musing over how much depression and suicide could have at least in part been heightened by the polarization of the 2016 election year and onward.”
