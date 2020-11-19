Butcher Babies Posts New Music Video "Bottom Of A Bottle" Online
Los Angeles, California based heavy metal outfit Butcher Babies has posted a new music video online for the song, "Bottom Of A Bottle." You can check it out below. The song was originally released as a single on October 30th. It is currently unknown whether the track will appear on the quintet's forthcoming fourth album, which is as-yet untitled.
Says the band: "Take a trip down memory lane with us as we premiere our brand new video for 'Bottom Of A Bottle'! We dug deep into our archives and found tons of never-before-seen footage during our 10 years as a band!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Butcher Babies Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.