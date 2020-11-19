Butcher Babies Posts New Music Video "Bottom Of A Bottle" Online

Los Angeles, California based heavy metal outfit Butcher Babies has posted a new music video online for the song, "Bottom Of A Bottle." You can check it out below. The song was originally released as a single on October 30th. It is currently unknown whether the track will appear on the quintet's forthcoming fourth album, which is as-yet untitled.

Says the band: "Take a trip down memory lane with us as we premiere our brand new video for 'Bottom Of A Bottle'! We dug deep into our archives and found tons of never-before-seen footage during our 10 years as a band!"