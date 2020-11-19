Exodus Reveals New Album Title "Persona Non Grata"

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

American thrash metal legends Exodus has revealed that the title of their forthcoming album will be "Persona Non Grata." The title was unveiled in an Instagram post by guitarist Gary Holt, which stated:

"So the title of the new record is out! The next Exodus record is titled “Persona Non Grata” and will be our summer 2021! And I LOVE the studios name here in @decibelmagazine, “The garage next to Tom Hunting’a house!" Haha! Engineered by @stevelagudiproductions, produced by us, being mixed by Andy Sneap as we speak. Early indications are this monster sounds fucking sick! Doing some spot vocal stuff tomorrow with @zetrodus and then tracking is DONE. Gonna be a long wait until the release of this beast on Nuclear Blast."

This will mark Exodus's first album in seven years, following "Blood In, Blood Out," which itself saw the return of vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza.