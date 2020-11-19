Interview

My Dying Bride Singer Aaron Stainthorpe Discusses New EP "Macabre Cabaret," Latest Album, "Ghost Of Orion," The Recording Process And More

"It's grim up north" goes the old British saying. This might not always be true, but it can certainly apply when discussing one of Yorkshire's most treasured metal exponents, My Dying Bride. Formed in Bradford in 1990, the band released their debut album, "As The Flower Withers" two years later and became one of the first death/doom bands. Their status as one of the most important British metal bands of the nineties was cemented with further albums like "Turn Loose The Swans," "The Angel And The Dark River" and "Like Gods Of The Sun," with the stellar material continuing into the 2000s and 2010s.

Now in the year 2020, the band has got off to a great start with "The Ghost Of Orion" being unleashed back in March, as well as a new EP, "Macabre Cabaret," which will be released tomorrow (November 20th.) To find out more about the album, the EP, the emotional road to the studio, why their live performances are so special and even to discuss the effect My Dying Bride's music has on puppies, I spoke with vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe. You can watch the interview in full below.