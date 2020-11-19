Fuck The Facts Streaming New Album "Pleine Noirceur"

Band Photo: Fuck the Facts (?)

The grindcore smorgasbord of Fuck The Facts have a new album "Pleine Noirceur" coming November 20th and before it officially drops, the band is premiering its full stream via Decibel Magazine here. It can also be heard below.

Experimental and unapologetic, and one of the longest-running bands in the Canadian extreme music scene, they have been destroying stages around the world, from big festivals to dingy basements, since the early 00s.

The first release since 2015, "Pleine Noirceur" dives deep into harsh melodies, different layers, and a variety of different arrangement ideas where each of the members can flaunt their creativity and contribute wholly to the production. Fuck The Facts comment on the album:

"This album is meant to flow as a single piece. With 'Desire Will Rot' we feel like we regained some of the dynamics that we lost on 'Die Miserable,' and on 'Pleine Noirceur' we’ve gone full-on with even more peaks and valleys than I think any record we’ve done in the past. I know it’s not really the trend, but the focus is more on the album than the individual songs themselves."