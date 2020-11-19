Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Mexico's Sacrocurse

Band Photo: Sacrocurse (?)

The Mexican/Texan entity known as Sacrocurse has been hurling vile, dark metal since 2012. The unit’s leader is ZK, who began his career with Mexico’s Unholier in the early nineties, and he’s performed with the likes of Nodens, Morbosidad, Russia’s Pseudogod. But the prolific musician has been making noise more recently with Sacrocurse, an act that has a couple of full-length albums under its belt as well as a few other releases. And on January 20, 2021, the band will release the awesome EP entitled “Supreme Terror,” on multiple formats via Shadow Records/Regain Records.

“Supreme Terror” is a concise, hard-hitting 17-minute-long EP that’s divided into four disgustingly raw yet clearly audible songs that are as catchy as they are filthy. “Man Became Cursed” and “Temple Is Open” embody the spirit of war metal, in a sense, but the blackened death metal songs are also paradoxically and undeniably epic in the vein of classic eighties era heavy metal. The band stands out from the pack precisely because of its focus upon good, well-rounded songwriting. Simply put, Sacrocurse is an underrated dark metal gem worthy of the attention of black and death metal fans.