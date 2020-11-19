Vessel Of Light Premiere Lyric Video For "Last Ride"
New Jersey-based doom metal outfit Vessel Of Light premiere a new lyric video for "Last Ride". The track is taken from the album of the same name, which was released on October 30th, 2020 via Nomad Eel Records.
Check out now "Last Ride" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Vessel Of Light Premiere Lyric Video 'Last Ride'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.