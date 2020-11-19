The Fallen Prophets Premiere New Song "Dead But Still Alive" From Upcoming New EP "No End In Sight"

South African death metal outfit The Fallen Prophets premiere a new song named "Dead But Still Alive". The track features guest vocals from Kris Xenopoulos of Vulvodynia and is taken from their upcoming new EP "No End In Sight", which will be out in stores December 11th, 2020 via MMD Records.