Coffin Apartment Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Full Torso Apparition"
Coffin Apartment premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Full Torso Apparition", which will be out in stores November 20th on Silver Stature Sounds.
Check out now "Full Torso Apparition" in its entirety below.
