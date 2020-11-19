Subterraen Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Rotten Human Kingdom"
French band Subterraen premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Rotten Human Kingdom", which will be out in stores November 20th via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Rotten Human Kingdom" in its entirety below.
