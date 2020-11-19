A Day To Remember Premiere New Single “Brick Wall”

A Day To Remember premiere their new single "Brick Wall", taken from the band's upcoming new studio full-length, “You’re Welcome“. The album release has been rescheduled and is now due out on March 05th through Fueled By Ramen.

Frontman Jeremy McKinnon commented:

“It’s finally here—almost! To all our fans around the world, we want to say, ‘Thank you!’ You’ve waited patiently, and we can’t wait for you to hear this. There’s a lot of detail in everything we do from the mixes to the artwork, because it all tells a story.

So, we made sure each element was perfect. Every line happens for a reason. We took what we envision modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be. It took a lot of maneuvering to get it right, but we feel like we did. We’re here now and very happy to present ‘You’re Welcome‘.”

The track listing for “You’re Welcome“ can be found below:

01 – “Brick Wall”

02 – “Mindreader”

03 – “Bloodsucker”

04 – “Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)”

05 – “F.Y.M.”

06 – “High Diving”

07 – “Resentment”

08 – “Looks Like Hell”

09 – “Viva La Mexico”

10 – “Only Money”

11 – “Degenerates”

12 – “Permanent”

13 – “Re-Entry”

14 – “Everything We Need”