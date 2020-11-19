Hacktivist Premiere New Single & Music Video “Armoured Core” - Kid Bookie Guests
Hacktivist premiered their new single “Armoured Core” which boasts a guest turn from rapper Kid Bookie. An official music video for it can be streamed below.
