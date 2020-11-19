Abiotic Premiere New Song & Music Video “Souvenir Of Skin” - The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad Guests

Abiotic premiere their new single and music video “Souvenir Of Skin”. taken from their impending new full-length, “Ikigai“, due out February 12th via The Artisan Era. This track features a guest appearance by The Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad.





“Ikigai” track listing:

01 – “Natsukashii”

02 – “Ikigai”

03 – “Covered The Cold Earth”

04 – “Smoldered” (feat. Chaney Crabb of Entheos)

05 – “The Wrath”

06 – “If I Do Die” (feat. Brandon Ellis of The Black Dahlia Murder)

07 – “Souvenir Of Skin” (feat. Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder)

08 – “Her Opus Mangled” (feat. Jared Smith of Archspire)

09 – “Horadric Cube” (feat. Scott Carstairs of Fallujah)

10 – “Grief Eater, Tear Drinker” (feat. Jonathan Carpenter (ex-The Contortionist))

11 – “Gyokusai”