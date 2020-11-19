Abiotic Premiere New Song & Music Video “Souvenir Of Skin” - The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad Guests
Abiotic premiere their new single and music video “Souvenir Of Skin”. taken from their impending new full-length, “Ikigai“, due out February 12th via The Artisan Era. This track features a guest appearance by The Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad.
“Ikigai” track listing:
01 – “Natsukashii”
02 – “Ikigai”
03 – “Covered The Cold Earth”
04 – “Smoldered” (feat. Chaney Crabb of Entheos)
05 – “The Wrath”
06 – “If I Do Die” (feat. Brandon Ellis of The Black Dahlia Murder)
07 – “Souvenir Of Skin” (feat. Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder)
08 – “Her Opus Mangled” (feat. Jared Smith of Archspire)
09 – “Horadric Cube” (feat. Scott Carstairs of Fallujah)
10 – “Grief Eater, Tear Drinker” (feat. Jonathan Carpenter (ex-The Contortionist))
11 – “Gyokusai”
