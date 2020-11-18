Heretical Sect Premiere New Track "Baptismal Rot And Ash" From Upcoming Debut Album "Rapturous Flesh Consumed"
Heretical Sect premiere a new track titled "Baptismal Rot And Ash" streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Rapturous Flesh Consumed", due out on December 11, 2020 via Gilead Media.
