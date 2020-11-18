Swampbeast Premiere New Song "The Blind God" From Upcoming New Album "Seven Evils Spawned of Seven Heads"
Los Angeles, California-based blackened death metal band Swampbeast premiere a new song entitled "The Blind God", taken from their upcoming new album "Seven Evils Spawned of Seven Heads", which will be out in stores February 21, 2021 via Translation Loss Records.
Check out now "The Blind God" below.
Explains drummer/vocalist Marecov Mena:
“A fast paced track that pummels you into submission with grooves and tempo changes. The Blind God’ takes upon many forms. A chaotic but honed sound that reflects the idiocracy mankind has created and how their god has turned his back on them indefinitely.”
