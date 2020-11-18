Toxaemia Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Buried To Rot"
Swedish death metal band Toxaemia premiere their new track & lyric video "Buried To Rot", taken from their upcoming new self-titled album. The record is set for release by Emanzipation Productions on November 20th.
