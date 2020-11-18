August Burns Red Premiere Cover Of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

August Burns Red premiere their take on Mariah Carey‘s Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You“. The band also deliberatly reimagined the original cover art for Carey‘s single, as you can see above.

Comments guitarist JB Brubaker:

“This year, we decided to take a crack at the legendary Mariah Carey song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You“. This turned out to be one of the most fun holidays songs we’ve ever done, and a real head spinner for me on the guitar leads. I’m proud of how it came out and think it will be a staple for people looking for a little more metal in their holiday playlists.”