August Burns Red Premiere Cover Of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
August Burns Red premiere their take on Mariah Carey‘s Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You“. The band also deliberatly reimagined the original cover art for Carey‘s single, as you can see above.
Comments guitarist JB Brubaker:
“This year, we decided to take a crack at the legendary Mariah Carey song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You“. This turned out to be one of the most fun holidays songs we’ve ever done, and a real head spinner for me on the guitar leads. I’m proud of how it came out and think it will be a staple for people looking for a little more metal in their holiday playlists.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Eyehategod To Release New Album In Spring 2021
- Next Article:
Toxaemia Premiere New Track & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "August Burns Red Premiere Mariah Carey X-mas-Cover"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.