Mexico Metal Fests Adds Finntroll Plus Others To 2021 Line-up
Mexico Metal Fest continues to add to it's already spectacular 2021 line-up by adding Finland's folk metal heroes, Finntroll. Sweden's blackened death Necrophobic and Jungle Rot from the United States will also join the fray.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nervosa Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Eyehategod To Release New Album In Spring 2021
0 Comments on "Mexico Metal Fests Adds Finntroll To 2021 Line-up"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.