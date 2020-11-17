Interview

Dark Tranquillity Vocalist Michael Stanne Discusses New Album "Moment," Music Videos, New Guitarists And Much More

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Death metal is almost certainly the most popular of metal's many sub-genres. What began as a heavier offshoot of thrash metal soon developed a life of its own and it was thanks largely to the now famous scenes in the Swedish cities of Stockholm and Gothenburg that it became more than just heaviness. In Gothenburg particularly, death metal became a more melodic, song driven artform, with brutal music suddenly becoming earworms and classic albums being released in the nineties. Though England's, Carcass deserves some credit for this too, a lot of fingers get pointed at three bands from Gothenburg: At The Gates, In Flames and of course, Dark Tranquillity.

Dark Tranquillity's story since their inception in 1989 is one of a band who always stayed true to themselves, yet evolved over time. In 1994, their sophomore album, "The Gallery" was released and became an instant classic in the field of death metal, with other albums such as "The Mind's I," "Damage Done" and "Character" also going on to receive critical acclaim. This Friday, the band are set to unleash another monstrous creation in the form of "Moment," an amazing collection of melodic death metal, encased in a beautiful album cover and with some truly fascinating themes. To find out more about "Moment," the themes within, how badly the record and band have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of new guitarists Chris Amott and Johan Reinholdz and more, I spoke with vocalist Michael Stanne. You can watch the interview in full below.