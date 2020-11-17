Many Suffer (Ex-My Dying Bride) Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Trees Die Standing" From Upcoming New Album "The Strangest of Beasts"
Many Suffer - featuring ex-My Dying Bride guitarist Calvin Robertshaw - premiere a new song and lyric video for "The Trees Die Standing". The song is taken from their upcoming new album "The Strangest of Beasts", which will be out in stores December 11, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "The Trees Die Standing" below.
