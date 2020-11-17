Golgata Premiere New Song "Råttfångarens dans" From Upcoming New Album "Tempel"
Swedish black metal duo Golgata premiere a new song entitled "Råttfångarens dans", taken from their forthcoming second album, "Tempel". The record will be out in stores November 30 via Satanath Records.
Check out now "Råttfångarens dans" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Clutch Premiere New Video - LOG's Blythe Guests
- Next Article:
Many Suffer (Ex-My Dying Bride) Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Golgata Premiere New Song 'Råttfångarens dans'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.