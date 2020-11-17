Clutch Premiere New Music Video For "Passive Restraints" - Lamb of God's Randy Blythe Guests

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Clutch premiere their new music video for "Passive Restraints" streaming for you via YouTube below. The track originally appeared as the title track to Clutch's 2nd EP which was released in 1992. This newly recorded version is part of the "Weathermaker Vault Series Volume 1" and features guest vocals by Randy Blythe from Lamb of God.

The impending outing is due out on vinyl, digital and CD formats on Black Friday (November 27th) via the band’s own Weathermaker Music, the set will run as follows:

01 – “Passive Restraints (feat. Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God)

02 – “Electric Worry”

03 – “Run, John Barleycorn, Run”

04 – “Evil” (Cactus/Willie Dixon cover)

05 – “Fortunate Son” (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

06 – “Algo Ha Cambiado” (Norberto Napolitano cover) (sung in Spanish)

07 – “Spacegrass”

08 – “Precious And Grace” (ZZ Top cover)

09 – “Smoke Banshee”

10 – “Willie Nelson”