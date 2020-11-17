VRSTY Premiere New Single “Massive”
New York City-based band VRSTY premiere their new single “Massive” from their EP “Cloud City”, which Spinefarm Records will have out in stores on December 04th, 2020.
Tells the group’s singer Joey Varela:
“‘Massive‘ is literally all of my frustrations coming to the surface. It’s years of doing favors and helping other’s elevate their careers — only to be told I’m just a copy of ‘insert whatever vocalist here’ or to be called a background player. Not this time. I remember writing ‘Massive,’ and the only thought in my head was, ‘They don’t take you seriously — but they’ll wish they did.'”
