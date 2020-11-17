Iron Savior Posts New Music Video "Souleater" Online
Iron Savior are about to add another classic to their discography with "Skycrest." The fact that Hamburg is not only the "most beautiful city in the world" but also the capital of Powermetal has been well known since the late Eighties. It should also be familiar to any friend of melodic, heavy sounds that Iron Savior, the band around mastermind Piet Sielck, belongs to the the Hanseatic Metal Circus like the Reeperbahn to the Kiez. Founded as a solo project in 1996, Multitalented Sielck, who has established his reputation as both guitarist and producer, has ensured over the years that the quartet has not only grown in depth but in character.
In celebration of the release, which will be out through AFM Records on December 4th, the band has released a new music video for the song "Souleater." You can check it out below.
