Macabre Releases New Music Video "Wheels On The Bug"
Chicago legends of murder metal/death metal are proud to release their demented, heinous bloodbath of an album, "Carnival Of Killers" on the fitting Friday the 13th. In the usual Macabre fashion and staying true to their name, they offer fans the perfect road trip sing-a-long coupled with a visually disturbing video for the single "The Wheels On The Bug" which chronicles the Ted Bundy murder spree.
Macabre's Corporate Death comments, "In our music, we tell true stories about different killers and you will gather information from our songs. It is like reading a newspaper article about these people but we tell stories via our music. I like to call it creative story telling about very bad people.
My mother used to buy me children’s records, from an early age, she saw that I liked to sing along. 'The Wheels On The Bug' is based on a song from a record my mother bought for me when I was young. I used to sing that song on the school bus. It must have stuck with me, as all these years later I’m still singing it, only we changed it up and made it more Macabre."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Armored Saint Livestreams A Metal Masterclass
- Next Article:
Iron Savior Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Macabre Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.