Macabre Releases New Music Video "Wheels On The Bug"

Chicago legends of murder metal/death metal are proud to release their demented, heinous bloodbath of an album, "Carnival Of Killers" on the fitting Friday the 13th. In the usual Macabre fashion and staying true to their name, they offer fans the perfect road trip sing-a-long coupled with a visually disturbing video for the single "The Wheels On The Bug" which chronicles the Ted Bundy murder spree.

Macabre's Corporate Death comments, "In our music, we tell true stories about different killers and you will gather information from our songs. It is like reading a newspaper article about these people but we tell stories via our music. I like to call it creative story telling about very bad people.

My mother used to buy me children’s records, from an early age, she saw that I liked to sing along. 'The Wheels On The Bug' is based on a song from a record my mother bought for me when I was young. I used to sing that song on the school bus. It must have stuck with me, as all these years later I’m still singing it, only we changed it up and made it more Macabre."