Armored Saint Livestreams A Metal Masterclass From The Whisky A Go Go

Band Photo: Armored Saint (?)

It certainly feel strange to be writing a gig report in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has of course, all but vanquished hope of attending concerts this year and maybe even next year, but nevertheless, some bands have been able to overcome this obstacle and deliver the live experience to fans in their own home through livestreaming. One such band who refused to be denied the opportunity to deliver live renditions of an album they're rightly so proud of, was California's own heavy metal heroes, Armored Saint.

With their new album, "Punching The Sky," released last month through Metal Blade Records, it would have been a crime if fans weren't able to hear the new material in a live setting and so, despite not having an audience, the Los Angeles quintet took to the stage of the famous Whisky A Go Go on October 10th and performed with a passion which would have fooled anyone into thinking the legendary venue was packed to the rafters.

Naturally, the set relied heavily on "Punching The Sky," opening with "Never You Fret," the first of four songs to make their live debut, followed shortly after by "Pay Dirt" from the "Revelation" album. John Bush was in fine voice as always and even got a laugh when turning to the camera, cupping his ear and shouting the live cliche, "I can't hear you!" Those familiar with the new singles, "End Of The Attention Span" and "Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants," were no doubt happy to hear these future live staples performed for the first time as well, in addition to other new songs "Missile To Gun" and "On The Way."

Of course, the classics can't be ignored either and those who tuned in were treated to everything from "Can U Deliver," from their debut full length, "March Of The Saint," to the infectious "Left Hook From Right Field" from 2010's, "La Raza." It was certainly a varied set, with only "Punching The Sky" being represented by more than one song, but it was a fun one, containing other classics like "Reign Of Fire," "Isolation" and "For The Sake Of Heaviness."

All in all, this was an excellent performance from Armored Saint, one which gives hope to fans worried that a live show can't replicate the quality of a live DVD or album. The only thing missing was a room full of rabid fans, as there's no doubt they would have gone absolutely crazy for this performance.

Armored Saint frontman John Bush and bassist Joey Vera each spoke to Metal Underground recently about "Punching The Sky." You can listen to both interviews below.